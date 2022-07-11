Financial wellbeing concerns rise amid cost-of-living crisis

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
UK adults have expressed an increase in financial wellbeing concerns as the cost of living crisis shows no signs of abating, according to MetLife UK research.

The research, carried out among 1,428 full- and part-time UK employees, found that 38% of respondents reported dwelling on their financial situation makes them stressed or anxious, with one quarter (26%) feeling depressed.

A further 31% of UK workers said they experienced a loss of sleep due to worry, while just over one in five (21%) felt mentally or physically exhausted.

However, 70% said they have someone to turn to for financial advice, with more than one in five (21%) turning to a spouse for support, and 16% appealing to the 'Bank of Mum and Dad'.

Despite most respondents able to seek help from elsewhere, almost one third (30%) of UK adults have no one to turn to for advice about money matters.

Rich Horner, head of individual protection at MetLife, said: "This latest research clearly shows that the ongoing cost-of-living crisis is putting extreme levels of pressure on UK adults' mental health."

"After struggling through the Covid-19 pandemic, adults have been dealt another blow to their mental wellbeing, with now almost 40% of the adult population feeling stressed or anxious about their current financial situation."

He added: "It's imperative that consumers ensure they are fully aware of the additional support they may have available to them through their protection policy to ensure we bridge the gap. Knowing customers are protected financially as well as emotionally is an investment in themselves and their family that can't be replicated."

