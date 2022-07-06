Cirencester Friendly drives transformation with director appointments

Cirencester Friendly has announced Ben Howe as its director of strategy and transformation and the promotion of John Underwood to director of technology.

Howe, who has worked at the mutual society for the past three years, will aim to deliver a portfolio of transformation and change in his new role.

Underwood will be responsible for the IT infrastructure and telephony, cloud, solution architecture, application development and support, data and analytics, cyber security and business analysis and testing.

He was previously head of information technology at the provider and has worked at St James's Place, Capita and Legal & General.

The new appointments follow Cirencester's recent digital transformation after moving onto iPipeline's SSG Digital platform and is part of a wider development to create a more bespoke experience for protection advisers.

Shirley Fell, operations director at Cirencester Friendly, explained: "Ben and John are a huge asset to the society bringing great experience and delivery-focused results across the spectrum of technology and transformational change.

"We are on a journey with the successful delivery of our new Protection Platform recently, in partnership with iPipeline, and with many more projects underway we are looking forward to an exciting future that continues to enhance our service to advisers and our members."

