HSBC Life signs PDG claims charter and funeral pledge

The Charter's main points include facilitating telephone-based claims processes, making sure intermediaries are notified when claims are made so records can be updated, and confirming claimants receive payment on time.

Meanwhile, by signing the funeral pledge, HSBC Life has agreed to pledge a minimum of £5,000 to a funeral director when customers cannot afford the costs, due to probate delays for example.

The pledge also ensures that funeral directors are paid after providers have assessed and accepted the claim to avoid instances of non-disclosure. It was created to help families meet funeral costs by having insurers offer some funds directly to the funeral director.

Mike Furniss, head of protection sales at HSBC Life (UK), said that it was vital to provide customers and their families "with the very best care during the most difficult times in their lives."

"HSBC Life is very committed to abide by the PDG's Claims Charter and Funeral Payment Pledge, to do as much as possible to make a positive difference for customers and improve quality of service across the protection sector," he said.

Neil McCarthy, chair of the PDG, added: "We have been working with insurers to identify those able to meet the charter requirements, following the impact of Covid on claims and service, and will be confirming which insurers agree they meet the suggested minimum standards in mid-July."