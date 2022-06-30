Bankhall and PMS Mortgage Club collaborate on protection referral offering

Protection panel will aim to signpost advisers to referral partners

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Sesame Bankhall Group subsidiaries, Bankhall and PMS Mortgage Club have collaborated on the launch of a protection referral offering for directly authorised (DA) firms.

The protection referral offering comprises Assured Futures, Essential Insurance, Pure Protect and The Insurance Surgery.

The protection panel will aim to signpost advisers to a range of referral partners to choose from in a bid to ensure their clients' financial wellbeing is protected.

The campaign forms part of Sesame Bankhall Group's initiative to raise awareness of protection insurance and improve advisers' conversations. A recent research study of 424 DA firms undertaken by the Group found that nearly half (48%) expressed needing more support on how to advise business owners and the self-employed on their protection needs. 

Ross Liston, managing director of Sesame Bankhall Group, said: "Our four referral partners are established experts in their field and offer a range of quality protection advice solutions."

"Protection is a hugely important issue and one that advisers need to discuss with all their clients. That is why we recently launched our Protection Pledge campaign, to increase awareness and support."

Liston added: "By encouraging advisers across the UK to stress the importance of getting covered to protect against the unexpected, we can help consumers to become more financially resilient. The launch of our new referral solution means that firms that do not wish to give protection advice can still do the right thing and look after their clients' financial wellbeing."

Hemma Visavadia
