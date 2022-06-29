CII commences search for industry rising stars

Applicants will join the New Generation Group

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
CII commences search for industry rising stars

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has begun its search for rising stars to join the professional body’s programme, the New Generation Group.

Applicants for the 2022/23 class will be made up of 40 up-and-coming insurance professionals who will be split into four sections: claims, underwriting, broking and the London Market.

Members of each group will be given the opportunity to network with other rising stars from the profession, meet with regulatory personnel, engage with members of parliament and receive media training.

In addition, each group will be tasked with working together on a project aimed at making a difference to the insurance sector, before presenting it to the CII board.

Previous groups have helped raise the profile on serious issues that impact consumers, from claims handling to good practice with vulnerable customers.

Jonathan Clark, interim chief executive of the CII, said: "Talented individuals expect their personal sense of purpose to align with that of their organisation and the profession they belong to."

"This programme allows them to network with other rising stars in the profession in a way that is truly collaborative and achieves results that change the way insurance works," he explained.

"The CII's New Generation programme always attracts the most impressive individuals in the profession who are capable of shaping the future of the way we all work. By bringing together these talented individuals, we will help them to develop the knowledge, skills, behaviours and networks they need to thrive with their chosen careers."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Scottish Widows taps Scott Wheway as chair

Bankhall and PMS Mortgage Club collaborate on protection referral offering

More on Underwriting

Protection & Technology: Where do we go from here?
Technology

Protection & Technology: Where do we go from here?

"The potential for this technology to revolutionise our industry is huge"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 27 June 2022 • 6 min read
Spotlight: Alzheimer's disease & dementia
Underwriting

Spotlight: Alzheimer's disease & dementia

"The underwriting of Alzheimer's disease is relatively straightforward"

John Downes
clock 24 June 2022 • 5 min read
Claims process automation can drive innovation: CII
Technology

Claims process automation can drive innovation: CII

CII New Generation Claims Group finds

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 22 June 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review June 2022: Pride, Sandy's Story, Consumer Duty and IP for Gen Z
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2022: Pride, Sandy's Story, Consumer Duty and IP for Gen Z

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 June 2022 • 1 min read
Protection & Technology: Where do we go from here?
Technology

Protection & Technology: Where do we go from here?

"The potential for this technology to revolutionise our industry is huge"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 27 June 2022 • 6 min read
Spotlight: Alzheimer's disease & dementia
Underwriting

Spotlight: Alzheimer's disease & dementia

"The underwriting of Alzheimer's disease is relatively straightforward"

John Downes
clock 24 June 2022 • 5 min read