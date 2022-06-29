CII commences search for industry rising stars

Applicants for the 2022/23 class will be made up of 40 up-and-coming insurance professionals who will be split into four sections: claims, underwriting, broking and the London Market.

Members of each group will be given the opportunity to network with other rising stars from the profession, meet with regulatory personnel, engage with members of parliament and receive media training.

In addition, each group will be tasked with working together on a project aimed at making a difference to the insurance sector, before presenting it to the CII board.

Previous groups have helped raise the profile on serious issues that impact consumers, from claims handling to good practice with vulnerable customers.

Jonathan Clark, interim chief executive of the CII, said: "Talented individuals expect their personal sense of purpose to align with that of their organisation and the profession they belong to."

"This programme allows them to network with other rising stars in the profession in a way that is truly collaborative and achieves results that change the way insurance works," he explained.

"The CII's New Generation programme always attracts the most impressive individuals in the profession who are capable of shaping the future of the way we all work. By bringing together these talented individuals, we will help them to develop the knowledge, skills, behaviours and networks they need to thrive with their chosen careers."