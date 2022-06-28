Insurance complaints topped 33,000 in 2021: FOS

According to data published by the FOS, administration and customer service problems were ranked as the top problem area for customers, with over 35,000 complaints submitted to the ombudsman about financial businesses.

The complaints made about financial businesses included noticing a lack of attention to detail, as well as repetition in sending personal information to the wrong address.

Overall, the FOS detailed it received 57,000 complaints associated with borrowing last year, with an increase in complaints about second charge mortgages, including from people in financially vulnerable positions. Meanwhile there were 16,276 regarding investments and pensions.

Nausicaa Delfas, interim chief executive and chief ombudsman of the Financial Ombudsman Service, said: "Over the past year, the Financial Ombudsman Service continued to help over two hundred thousand customers who had problems with financial businesses on issues across banking, lending, insurance and investments."

"In this period of economic uncertainty, it is more important than ever that where problems do arise, they are addressed quickly. We are here to help to resolve financial disputes fairly and impartially."