Insurance complaints topped 33,000 in 2021: FOS

“Authorised” scams increased to 9,370 complaints

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Insurance complaints topped 33,000 in 2021: FOS

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) saw insurance complaints reach 33,127 last year, while complaints about “authorised” scams increased to 9,370 complaints, compared to 7,770 the previous year.

According to data published by the FOS, administration and customer service problems were ranked as the top problem area for customers, with over 35,000 complaints submitted to the ombudsman about financial businesses.

The complaints made about financial businesses included noticing a lack of attention to detail, as well as repetition in sending personal information to the wrong address.

Overall, the FOS detailed it received 57,000 complaints associated with borrowing last year, with an increase in complaints about second charge mortgages, including from people in financially vulnerable positions. Meanwhile there were 16,276 regarding investments and pensions.

Nausicaa Delfas, interim chief executive and chief ombudsman of the Financial Ombudsman Service, said: "Over the past year, the Financial Ombudsman Service continued to help over two hundred thousand customers who had problems with financial businesses on issues across banking, lending, insurance and investments." 

"In this period of economic uncertainty, it is more important than ever that where problems do arise, they are addressed quickly.  We are here to help to resolve financial disputes fairly and impartially."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Government publishes Mental Health Bill draft

MAXIS Global Benefits Network partners with HUMANOO on wellbeing

More on Insurer

National Friendly partners with Cruse Bereavement Support
Insurer

National Friendly partners with Cruse Bereavement Support

Chosen Charity of the Year

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 24 June 2022 • 1 min read
The COVER Review June 2022: Pride, Sandy's Story, Consumer Duty and IP for Gen Z
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2022: Pride, Sandy's Story, Consumer Duty and IP for Gen Z

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 June 2022 • 1 min read
Key Interview: Isobel Langton, The Exeter
Insurer

Key Interview: Isobel Langton, The Exeter

Cost of living and women in protection

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 June 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review June 2022: Pride, Sandy's Story, Consumer Duty and IP for Gen Z
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2022: Pride, Sandy's Story, Consumer Duty and IP for Gen Z

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 June 2022 • 1 min read
Protection & Technology: Where do we go from here?
Technology

Protection & Technology: Where do we go from here?

"The potential for this technology to revolutionise our industry is huge"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 27 June 2022 • 6 min read
Spotlight: Alzheimer's disease & dementia
Underwriting

Spotlight: Alzheimer's disease & dementia

"The underwriting of Alzheimer's disease is relatively straightforward"

John Downes
clock 24 June 2022 • 5 min read