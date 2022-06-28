Government publishes Mental Health Bill draft

The bill lays out how the UK Government plans to better support people with mental health problems by updating patient safety in mental health units, tackling the racial disparities in mental health services and better supporting individuals with learning disabilities and autism.

People experiencing a mental health emergency will be able to access care through crisis houses and safe havens, while tailored reforms providing patients with more control over their care and treatment have been laid out for those detained under the Mental Health Act.

As part of the £150 million funding, £7m will be used to fund mental health-specific ambulances across the country.

The draft bill includes recommendations from Professor Sir Simon Wessely's independent review of the Mental Health Act, which the Government stated will now be implemented to improve patient care.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Sajid Javid, said: "Our reforms to the outdated Mental Health Act are another important milestone in better supporting those with serious mental health issues and giving people greater control over their treatment, particularly those from ethnic minority backgrounds who are disproportionately detained under the Act."

"Funding will also support local communities to invest in alternatives to hospital admission for people experiencing a mental health crisis, such as ‘crisis houses' run by the voluntary sector which will ensure people can access the treatment they need within their community," he continued.

Dr Sarah Hughes, chief executive for the Centre for Mental Health, explained that the Act can save lives "but it can also traumatise people and cause lifelong harm."

"By placing more checks on the use of coercion and more safeguards for people to make choices and secure their rights, it can help to modernise services and ensure people are treated with dignity and respect."

She added: "We hope that pre-legislative scrutiny will be an opportunity to build consensus around the changes that are needed to the Mental Health Act to ensure that we do not lose time in modernising the law and applying the important principles in the draft bill in practice."