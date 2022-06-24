National Friendly partners with Cruse Bereavement Support

Hemma Visavadia
Mutual Society National Friendly has partnered with charity Cruse Bereavement Support (Cruse) to help support people who have lost a loved one by fundraising for the next 12 months.

Cruse provides support services via its website, national helpline, live chat, group, Zoom, telephone or one-to-one in person support.

According to National Bereavement Alliance's 2019 report, 72% of people have experienced bereavement in the last five years, with most people affected by the death of someone close at some point.

The report warned that number of bereaved people in England is likely to increase by 10% over the next five years, with the population both growing and ageing.

Graham Singleton, chief executive at National Friendly, said: "Our partnership with Cruse is important to us, as we want to support those within our local community suffering with grief and loneliness. Our charitable and community work has a simple objective, to make a fundamental difference to local lives, both today and tomorrow."

"It's important that we continue to raise awareness of the free services available to people which will enable us to deal with all kinds of grief as well as the way that we deliver those services," he continued. 

Claire Horrex, community fundraising and engagement manager at Cruse added: "We are constantly looking for ways to support the community we serve. We are so happy to have been chosen by National Friendly as their charity of the year and we look forward to working with them."

"Cruse shares a lot of the same values as the organisation, which continues to demonstrate through deeds that they really care about people within our local community," she concluded.

