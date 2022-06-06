Royal London backs index linked policies to combat inflation

Index linked policies allow the sum assured to be boosted in order to keep it in line with inflation, or by a fixed percentage each year.

The insurer said that many customers often opt for the Retail Price Index (RPI) as the measure of inflation, but some select to increase their cover by a fixed amount, which is usually between 1% and 5%.

With prices at a record high, the provider has urged customers to consider inflation-proofing protection policies as a new step forward.

For protection policies, which are typically taken out to provide cover for a prolonged period, if the sum assured fails to increase, "then the value, if there was a claim, could result in a shortfall," the provider noted.

The mutual said that index linked protection cover can help keep policies at the same rate as the real cost of living, as each year "a nominal rise in premium increases the potential pay out, ensuring it keeps pace with higher living costs or salary."

This increase can be particularly important for protection products such as income protection and Family Income Benefit, as these types of policies the pay out level is selected on the basis of maintaining a chosen level of lifestyle, Royal London stated.

Jennifer Gilchrist, protection specialist at Royal London, remarked: "It's concerning the rate at which costs are going up, but it shows how important it is to consider opting for cover that factors that in and increases in line with inflation.

"Making that decision ensures that an individual's level of cover keeps pace with the real cost of living, further strengthening the security of their financial safety net."

"Indexation is really worthwhile considering because it builds in value and customers know that for a relatively small increase in premium each year, their sum assured is kept in line with costs."