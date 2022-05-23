Aviva pays outs nearly £1.1 billion during 2021

The insurer paid out on 98.1% of all claims settled throughout 2021, which totalled 53,713 - the vast majority of which related to life insurance claims (43,954), followed by critical illness (4,367) and income protection (4,300).

Total pay outs for life insurance (including terminal illness) were recorded at £732m, with critical illness (including children's benefit and total permanent disability) and income protection pay outs totalling £310m and £51m respectively.

Aviva noted that it received 1,992 death claims relating to Covid-19 last year, with pay outs totalling £68.5m. Covid-19 was the third-most common cause for a life insurance claim.

Overall, the provider paid out on 99.4% of all life insurance claims settled during 2021, with an average pay out of £16,646.

Cancer was the most common reason for a life claim (36.6%, with more women making submitting cancer claims than men last year (47% vs 30.9%). This was followed by cardiovascular claims (19.5%), Covid-19 (11.8%), and respiratory (7.9%).

Suicide was the second-most common reason for a life insurance claim in the 30-39 age bracket.

For the 0.6% of life insurance claims not paid out on, Aviva stated that this was due to misrepresentation (0.3%), definitions not being met (0.3%) or other reasons (0.2%).

CI & IP

Aviva settled 92.4% of all critical illness claims received during 2021, with an average pay out of £70,917. Claims were highest among the 50-59 years age bracket (42.9%), both among men (46.9%) and women (43%).

Cancer was again the leading cause for critical illness claims received in 2021 (59.2%), followed by heart attack (10.6%), stoke (7.2%), children's benefit (4.4%), multiple sclerosis (3.7%) and total permanent disability (2.6%).

Cancer was attributed to 71% of all critical illness claims made by women last year, compared to 47.7& of those from men. Breast cancer and prostate cancer were the most common claims made among women and men respectively (57.9% and 23.6%).

For critical illness claims not paid out on, Aviva attributed these to misrepresentation (1.8%), definitions not being met (5.5%) or other reasons (0.4%).

Aviva settled on 85.4% of all income protection claims received throughout last year, with the average age of claimants recorded at 44 years old. Claims were highest among men and women in the 40-59 age bracket, with 96.7% for men and 61% for women.

Musculoskeletal issues were the leading cause of income protection claims (37%), followed by mental health (21.3%), cancer (11%), Covid-19 (5.9%) and heart condition or stroke (2.2%).

Misrepresentation and terms not being met were the primary reason for 14.6% of income protection claims not being paid out on, Aviva stated.

Jacqueline Kerwood, claims philosophy manager at Aviva, commented: "2021 was a year when society had to manage the continuing impacts of Covid-19 whilst trying to get back to normal life, all against a backdrop of continued pressure on the NHS, rising rates of mental health issues and emerging increases in the cost of living.

"We saw some of these impacts in our protection claims experience, with mental health claims continuing to be prominent on income protection alongside a rise in claims for Long Covid. Life insurance claims due to Covid-19 also continued, although thankfully these did reduce considerably over the year as the vaccine rolled out.

"Fewer critical illness claims were presented to us than before the pandemic due to delays in diagnosis and treatment of serious conditions, but we did see claims numbers increase on the previous year."