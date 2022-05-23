Individual protection pay outs up 9% on average in 2021

During the period, a total of £6.8 billion was paid out in individual and group protection claims, with pay outs for Covid-19 related individual claims growing to £261 million in 2021, due to a 69% increase in term assurance claims, where the average payment was £69,760.

For both group and individual protection, 296,071 new claims were paid out in 2021, with a total paid value equating to £6.8 million.

For Total Permanent Disability claims, ABI recorded 378 new claims being paid out, with an average value of £74,209 per claim, while Whole of Life new claims reached 229,586, with the average pay out valued at £4,125.

Notably, individual income protection (IP) claims fell from 17,000 in 2020 to 14,600 in 2021 with ABI attributing the drop to people still being on the Government's furlough scheme and higher unemployment levels, as well as more insurers increasing preventative offerings in 2021.

Individual term assurance and critical illness claims were up from 2020, with the average claim payment for term assurance reaching £61,944 and £67,500 for critical illness.

For individual IP, musculoskeletal condition-related claims rose to 5,012 in 2021, driven by the return of products that had shorter deferred periods, as well as more people working from home.

During the pandemic, mental health claims under individual IP grew substantially, however as society acclimated to Covid-19 and new working models, claims decreased by almost 20% in 2021.

Roshani Hill, assistant director, head of protection and health at the Association of British Insurers, said: "Pay outs for Covid-19 related claims almost doubling in 2021 is a stark reminder of the devastating impact the pandemic has had on society and people's lives."

"Although nothing will ease the distress of loss, protection insurance is there to reduce some of the financial risks and stresses that can accompany these difficult and unpredictable events," she added.