Legal & General individual protection payouts total £797.9 million in 2021

Individual protection claims for 2021 rose by £33.9 million from 2020, with the average pay-out totalling £47,243.

With 97% of claims being paid out on the insurer stated that of the remainder, almost nine in 10 were not paid due to "deliberate or reckless misrepresentation".

Meanwhile, almost one in seven life claims in 2021 were Covid-19 linked, with Legal & General paying out on 1,579 claims, averaging £46,769 per claim and reaching £74 million in total, up £34.6 million from 2020.

Demographically, the provider showed claims differed between men and women when it came to Covid-19 related deaths, with 35% of life insurance claims coming from women, compared with 65% from men.

For income protection-related claims, the provider paid 417 claims in 2021, at a monthly average of £1,067 per claim, totalling over £3 million. For income protection, the provider said the main cause of claiming was musculoskeletal disorders (37%), followed by cancer (12.5%) and coronavirus (9.8%).

David Banks, director of claims and underwriting at Legal & General, commented: "As we continue to come back from Covid-19, we remain focused on giving our customers and their loved one's financial support when they need it most. But more has to be done to tackle misrepresentation."

"We hope that increasing knowledge around the lifestyle and general health information required will minimise misrepresentation and help us support even more customers in their moment of need," he added.