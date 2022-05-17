Bupa joins Sustainable Healthcare Coalition

Partnership will further Bupa’s net zero ambitions

Bupa joins Sustainable Healthcare Coalition

Bupa has announced it has joined the Sustainable Healthcare Coalition in a bid to continue to driving sustainable healthcare and business transformation.

The partnership will aim to assist with Bupa's commitments to becoming a net zero business by 2040 across its global healthcare operations and value chain.

The Sustainable Healthcare Coalition brings together global players in the healthcare sector to ensure sustainable practices are prioritised within digital healthcare, circularity, and scope 3 methodologies.

The collaboration shares data and insights and develops best-practice guidance for use in healthcare systems and its subsequent supply chain partners.

Nigel Sullivan, Bupa's chief sustainability and people officer explained that the provider chose to partner with the Sustainable Healthcare Coalition to accelerate the progress needed to meet its net zero ambitions.

"We know we cannot secure a sustainable future alone. This means learning from each other, piloting new ideas, sharing insights and innovations openly. We must then ensure this knowledge is embedded in our organisations to provide and accelerate innovative and sustainable healthcare," he said.

Dr Fiona Adshead, chair, Sustainable Healthcare Coalition, added: "Like all our members and partners, Bupa understands that using the power of increased collaborative action is in the interest of all in the healthcare sector to gain a better understanding of what is good for business and the healthcare system, good for the environment and health, and good for our common future."

