Scottish Widows pays out £208 million in claims during 2021

The insurer recorded a 1% year-on-year rise in annual claims paid out on from 2020's total of £206m, representing pay outs on more than 98% of all claims received.

Scottish Widows paid 99.3% of life claims and 93% of critical illness claims last year, representing 9,035 and 1,391 claims respectively.

Cancer was once again most common reason for critical illness claims (63.8%) and life insurance (29.6%). Most common cancer claims in men are for bowel cancer (14.7%), prostate (14.4%), malignant melanoma (7.3%) and Hodgkin's lymphoma (6.2%).

In women, the most common types of cancer include breast cancer (52.5%), bowel (9.6%), uterine or cervical (6.4%) and malignant melanoma (6.2%).

Referencing research from Macmillan Cancer Support, which found that 83% of people with cancer in the UK face some form of financial hardship as a result of the diagnosis, Scottish Widows announced an uplift in advance payments for critical illness from £2,000 to £3,000 from 1 May.

The increased payment is aimed at helping those with cancer to meet costs associated with a diagnosis, as well as rising cost of living and energy prices, Scottish Widows stated. The payment is offered as a lump sum at any stage of the claim

Life insurance pay outs totalled £132.9m, a year-on-year increase of 6%, including £9.5m paid out on terminal illness claims.

Heart-related claims accounted for 20% of cases for men, compared to 9% of cases for women. 38.8% of all claims from women were as a result of death from cancer, compared with 24.6% of men.

The average life claim paid was £51,754, almost 12% more than the year before. The highest individual claim was £1m.

Critical illness pay outs totalled £74.9m in 2021, with cancer the top reason for a claim among women and men, followed by heart conditions and stroke.

The average critical illness claim paid was £53,912 and the highest individual claim was just over £1m.

Scottish Widows also detailed that it paid out on 1,066 Covid-related claims in 2021 totalling £13m, representing a year-on-year increase in claims volumes of 64% compared to 2020.

Scott Cadger, head of protection underwriting and claims strategy at Scottish Widows, commented: "When you bring together challenges posed by rising cost of living together with continued emotional and financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in its second year, we must recognise the difficulties that families in the UK have been faced with.

"And while we are very proud to have maintained a payout rate of over 98%, delivering on our promise to protect and support our customers during the toughest of moments, we note the drop in detection of critical illnesses for another year.

"Cancer remains the most common cause of both critical illness and life insurance claims and we must emphasise the importance of early diagnosis. The pandemic has undoubtedly impacted the backlog in the health service and some people may be feeling hesitant to see a doctor about their symptoms, but we would urge everyone to seek medical advice if they notice any changes in their health."