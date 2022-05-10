Children can access mental health services without being named: RedArc

RedArc has urged the insurance industry to better communicate to clients that children do not always need to be named on adult policies in order to access mental health support.

The nursing service stated that dependents can already benefit from mental health support via health and wellbeing benefits, protection insurance, private medical insurance, Employee Assistance Programmes (EAP) and Cash Plans. 

Spurred on by the pandemic, RedArc said it saw an increased number of young people being diagnosed with mental health issues such as anxiety and depression, as well as panic attacks, eating disorders, self-harming, and suicidal thoughts, which can reportedly perpetuate general feelings of lacking self-worth, hopelessness, and isolation, leading to external problems and additional burdens on parents.

In a bid to find a solution, RedArc suggested that support for employees' dependants can include guidance on navigating the NHS services, organising therapy or counselling sessions, as well as providing written and audio-visual materials.

Other support measures include signposting to national and local mental health charities, getting a second opinion and one-to-one emotional support for parents.  

Christine Husbands, managing director for RedArc said it can be "incredibly hard for parents to function well if they have pressing concerns about the mental health of their children."

"Insurance policies often offer support for dependent children and, although there is rarely a quick-fix for mental health issues, having a plan in place and a clear pathway can be a great source of relief for parents," she added.

Husbands suggested that insurers and intermediaries can "really demonstrate their care for their customers by helping them staff access mental health support for the ones they most care about - their children."

"As a society that now encourages people to talk openly about their mental health issues, when our children have the courage to speak up, we must ensure they have solutions available to help them. The industry can play a crucial part in providing that support," she concluded.

