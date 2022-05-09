Adults reluctant to disclose mental health conditions to insurers

Stigma remains surrounding mental health

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Research by Scottish Widows has found a general reluctance by the public to disclose mental health conditions to insurers, with almost half (44%) of UK adults with a diagnosis not informing their provider.

The research found that more than 24 million UK adults have reported mental health problems directly related to the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, nearly two-fifths (37%) of respondents believe their provider would only be interested in physical illness, with over one quarter (26%) viewing their mental health issue as personal and 18% worried they would not qualify for a policy or would incur further fees. Scottish Widows stated that during the course of last year it offered cover to 96% of...

