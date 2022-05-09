Unum UK launches Cancer Assist for group life insurance

New support service

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Unum UK launches Cancer Assist for group life insurance

Unum UK has launched a Cancer Assist support service for employees covered under its group life insurance policies.

The service offers employees and their family members access to cancer support and advice through its third-party provider, Reframe. Access to Reframe is available via phone, email, and web chat to help support employees of Unum's group life customers during their cancer journey. The need for more support comes after the provider revealed that cancer was the most common cause for claiming across its group income protection (30%), critical illness (65%) and life insurance (36%) products...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Winners of the Legal & General Business Quality Awards announced

Vitality sees talking therapy claims grow 44% since 2019

More on Underwriting

Aviva updates Covid underwriting restrictions
Underwriting

Aviva updates Covid underwriting restrictions

Effective immediately

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 25 April 2022 • 1 min read
Royal London adds Underwrite Later option to further life plans
Underwriting

Royal London adds Underwrite Later option to further life plans

Effective immediately

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 11 April 2022 • 1 min read
Spotlight: Motor Neurone Disease
Underwriting

Spotlight: Motor Neurone Disease

"The incidence of MND in the UK is about two people per 100,000"

John Downes
clock 01 April 2022 • 4 min read