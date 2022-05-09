Unum UK launches Cancer Assist for group life insurance

Unum UK has launched a Cancer Assist support service for employees covered under its group life insurance policies.
The service offers employees and their family members access to cancer support and advice through its third-party provider, Reframe. Access to Reframe is available via phone, email, and web chat to help support employees of Unum's group life customers during their cancer journey. The need for more support comes after the provider revealed that cancer was the most common cause for claiming across its group income protection (30%), critical illness (65%) and life insurance (36%) products...
