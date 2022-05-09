Financial struggles spark increased loneliness among adults: LV=

As part of Mental Health Awareness Week (9–15 May), research by LV= has found that nearly one quarter (23%) of UK adults have felt lonelier in the last three months as a result of financial struggles and cost-saving measures.
According to the latest LV= Wealth and Wellbeing Monitor of over 4,000 UK adults, 28% of those that are struggling financially took steps to reduce their spending on socialising in the last three-months as inflation hit new heights. Meanwhile, those who felt lonely are reportedly more likely to be worried about money (59%) compared with the wider population (35%). For those feeling lonely, the research found they are more likely to want face-to-face mental health support (14%) compared with...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.