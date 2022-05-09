Financial struggles spark increased loneliness among adults: LV=

Women, young people and self-employed most effected

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Financial struggles spark increased loneliness among adults: LV=

As part of Mental Health Awareness Week (9–15 May), research by LV= has found that nearly one quarter (23%) of UK adults have felt lonelier in the last three months as a result of financial struggles and cost-saving measures.

According to the latest LV= Wealth and Wellbeing Monitor of over 4,000 UK adults, 28% of those that are struggling financially took steps to reduce their spending on socialising in the last three-months as inflation hit new heights. Meanwhile, those who felt lonely are reportedly more likely to be worried about money (59%) compared with the wider population (35%). For those feeling lonely, the research found they are more likely to want face-to-face mental health support (14%) compared with...

