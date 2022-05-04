BIBA joins GAIN as founder member

The Group for Autism, Insurance and Neurodiversity (GAIN) has welcomed the British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA) as its latest founder member.

BIBA will aim to highlight and promote the benefits of neurodiversity to its member base of insurance brokers and intermediaries. 

The industry body is the latest o join GAIN to help showcase the depth of what neurodiverse individuals bring to the workplace.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) also joined the group at the end of April.

Other industry founder members include Aviva, Marsh UK & Ireland, Principal, Swiss Re, UnderwriteMe and Zurich, which sit alongside founding partners ArcQ, Ambitious about Autism, Expand the Circle and ISC Group.

GAIN was launched in September last year with the aim to create opportunities for autistic and neurodivergent people to engage in rewarding work, by helping business leaders to recognise the benefits of building a diverse workforce to meet the growing need for talent.

BIBA said it hoped the initiative will bring about "meaningful change for all" and create opportunities for neurodiverse individuals to access and thrive in employment.

Johnny Timpson, financial inclusion commissioner and GAIN Committee Member said: "I had the privilege of working with BIBA in my former Cabinet Office Disability and Access Ambassador role and look forward to building on our relationship as together, we seek to better serve and support the one in seven UK consumers who are neurodivergent."

BIBA chief executive, Steve White, added that it is "increasingly important for our sector to recognise the differing skills and talents that a diverse workforce can bring."

"That is why we wanted to be part of GAIN and work with them to inform and guide our members about inclusive environments for the neurodivergent. As a member of GAIN, we look forward to learning from and supporting other firms in its fold."

