Blue Zinc to launch mental health and wellbeing platform

The Belfast-based software provider to the wellbeing and rehabilitation industry said it will launch its platform, Click, later this month.

The software can manage network referrals, clinical record keeping, online booking and payment collection, while also providing a portal for patients to keep track of their interaction with therapists.

It can plug into the Blue Zinc's network management software which allows therapists to interact with insurance companies and other stakeholders.

Blue Zinc already serves physiotherapy practices with its TM3 platform, while its case-management system Caseflow, and network connectivity utility Pronto, are used within the healthcare sector by clients such as Nuffield Health.

Blue Zinc co-chief executive Kyle Lunn explained that mental health is one of the most important issues for individuals, businesses, and society as a whole and yet the management tools that are offered to the sector are "archaic".

"This leaves thousands of specialist therapists struggling to deal with increased paperwork and regulation and leaving less time to work with their patients," he continued.

"We've seen how our solutions can transform the musculoskeletal sector and our intention is to bring the same level of efficiency to the vital mental health and therapy sectors."