Blue Zinc to launch mental health and wellbeing platform

Supporting mental health therapists and practices

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Blue Zinc to launch mental health and wellbeing platform

Blue Zinc is to launch a new system supporting mental health therapists and practices, helping them better manage administration tasks.

The Belfast-based software provider to the wellbeing and rehabilitation industry said it will launch its platform, Click, later this month.

The software can manage network referrals, clinical record keeping, online booking and payment collection, while also providing a portal for patients to keep track of their interaction with therapists.

It can plug into the Blue Zinc's network management software which allows therapists to interact with insurance companies and other stakeholders.

Blue Zinc already serves physiotherapy practices with its TM3 platform, while its case-management system Caseflow, and network connectivity utility Pronto, are used within the healthcare sector by clients such as Nuffield Health.

Blue Zinc co-chief executive Kyle Lunn explained that mental health is one of the most important issues for individuals, businesses, and society as a whole and yet the management tools that are offered to the sector are "archaic".

"This leaves thousands of specialist therapists struggling to deal with increased paperwork and regulation and leaving less time to work with their patients," he continued.

"We've seen how our solutions can transform the musculoskeletal sector and our intention is to bring the same level of efficiency to the vital mental health and therapy sectors."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Worklife partners with Cavendish Ware and Premier Choice Healthcare

Sesame Bankhall launches 'protection pledge' campaign

More on PMI

Aviva creates cancer care support service for PMI customers
PMI

Aviva creates cancer care support service for PMI customers

In partnership with Macmillian Cancer Support

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 28 April 2022 • 2 min read
Health Compass launches to help intermediaries with IPMI requirements
International PMI

Health Compass launches to help intermediaries with IPMI requirements

New broker technology platform

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 27 April 2022 • 1 min read
handl Group expands UK presence with IPRS Group acquisition
PMI

handl Group expands UK presence with IPRS Group acquisition

‘Biggest acquisition handl Group has completed to date’

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 April 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!
Adviser / Broking

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!

New monthly programme

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 April 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin

"Getting into the insurance industry is very difficult, I had to fight my way to get in"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 April 2022 • 6 min read
Where protection meets sustainability
Insurer

Where protection meets sustainability

"Being a sustainable business means more than just meeting climate targets"

Hannah Godfrey
clock 19 April 2022 • 7 min read