WiP Network Conference 2022: The importance of "real" models

The WiP Network Conference returned today (28 April) with the day's keynote address delivered by four-time Olympian, Donna Fraser OBE.

In her keynote address, Fraser explored three main themes; overcoming hardship and pushing yourself to get back up, acceptance that while you are unable to change events there is always something to be learnt from them, and the importance of equality, diversity, and inclusivity.

During her early years breaking into the athletics scene, Fraser highlighted the importance of role models among her team mates to draw inspiration from: "I've got much taller since then! I was the smallest of the team but was always surrounded by great role models. The old girls very much looked after me."

"I was surrounded by some real role models, that I now call them real models."

Fraser also drew on her experiences of the 400m final at the 2000 Sydney Olympics to explain that before the race she experienced a "lack of self-belief" before finishing in fourth place.

"It was the times that was disappointing to me, of course you don't get a medal for coming in fourth place, but I had to pick myself up, I had to put that disappointment to bed and focus on my next event, the relay," she said.

After competing globally in races, Fraser, like many other professional athletes, was subject to a range of setbacks in the form of injuries, which served as a catalyst to strengthen her mental resolve. However, she was also diagnosed by breast cancer in 2009 that forced her into retirement.

"It was almost like an outer-body experience, the nurse mouthed that I had breast cancer and everything went blurry, I just burst into tears," she told delegates.

Referencing her alter-ego "Diane", Fraser explained how at this moment, she realised she needed to pull herself together, accept the diagnosis and logically think, "what are the next steps."

In 2009, having been made aware of the chances that breast cancer could come back within her lifetime, Fraser underwent a mastectomy: "I didn't want to take that chance, I don't want to keep worrying," she stated.

As a West African, Fraser noted the taboo she was subjected to and how she shouldn't "air dirty laundry in public"- here is where she discovered that through open conversations about her specific journey, it can help others who may be in a similar situation.

"This is no longer about me; this is about me helping people," Fraser said. This led to her wanting to do more within the BAME (Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic) community.

In her professional career, Fraser expressed how "equality, back then I wasn't quite sure what that meant. I really did not understand it, but as time went on, it began to make sense to me."

Having dealt with her own challenges, Fraser took all her experience with her to the BAME community and has since been driving for change.

"Anyone could be part of that network, that was the key message I was driving, if you had that common purpose, then it doesn't matter about your background, we wanted to create that sense of belonging and community."