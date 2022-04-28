Alan Vallance to take over as chief executive of CII

Vallance, who is current chief executive of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), will aim to expand the CII board's strategy and execute its five-year plans.

At RIBA, he helped put into action a growth and transformation programme which included a governance and constitution overhaul, staff restructuring, property review, and investment into technology and international support.

During his seven years at RIBA, Vallance worked with the UK government on issues including international trade, climate action and Brexit negotiations, and featured on the Professional Business Services Council panel, the Creative Industries Council and the Creative Industries Trade and Investment Board.

Vallance explained that he looked forward to working with the volunteers, the board, colleagues, and partners to deliver the £skills, knowledge and networking insurance and personal finance professionals need to develop their careers and serve the public."

"The CII is a force for good in raising public trust in the profession. It will be an honour to represent both the institute and shine a light on the power of insurance and financial planning to improve the nation's financial resilience in the UK and internationally," he commented.

"Alan's experience as CEO of the Royal Institute of British Architects, a Royal Charter membership body, make him the ideal choice to lead the Chartered Insurance Institute," said Dr Helen Phillips, CII chair.

She added: "He is well recognised as an expert in leading and transforming professional bodies into becoming 21st century digital organisations with greater focus on meeting members' needs."