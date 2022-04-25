Aviva updates Covid underwriting restrictions

From today (25 April) the provider has withdrawn the following question relating to a recent diagnosis or symptoms of Covid-19 from its underwriting application:

Within the last 14 days have you experienced any of the following symptoms: a new continuous cough, breathing difficulties, a high temperature or fever, or a loss or change to your sense of taste or smell; or been diagnosed with Coronavirus (Covid-19)?

The latest changes aim to help speed onboarding for customers and prevent delays for those who might experience mild Covid-19 symptoms.

Aviva previously relaxed its underwriting restrictions for Covid-19 for individual protection policies in May last year.

Robert Morrison, chief underwriting officer, Health and Protection at Aviva, commented: "Throughout the pandemic, Aviva has monitored the emerging data regarding Covid-19 closely and evolved our Protection Underwriting approach to offer access to as many customers as possible."

"In light of the incredible progress made with the vaccination programme and its impact on serious illness and deaths, we have now removed underwriting questions relating to a recent diagnosis or symptoms of Covid-19 to reflect the current situation in the UK."