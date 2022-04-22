Inflation crisis sees monthly costs skyrocket: LV=

‘10% struggling to pay for food’

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 2 min read
Some 25% of UK adults have seen a £250 increase in their monthly costs compared with a year ago with 9% seeing their monthly costs rise by £500 or more, according to LV=.

The latest LV= Wealth and Wellbeing Monitor, which surveys over 4,000 UK adults, found that 13% of respondents who are dealing with extra living costs said they were struggling to pay for heating, with 10% struggling to pay for food.

Meanwhile, the research found that 5% of people have cancelled insurance policies as a result of increasing cost of living, although what type of insurance was not specified.

As a result of rising costs, LV= explained that 36% are coping by trying to save less, a further 34% are buying cheaper brands and 30% are having fewer holidays and meals out.

Just under one quarter (23%) of respondents are having to dip into their savings, while  19% have also cancelled subscriptions and 8% are taking on more credit card debt and loans.

The provider noted that with inflation rising, one in four adults (25%) are still unaware of its effect and how it can reduce the value of their savings (if inflation is great than the interest rate on their savings).

Clive Bolton, managing director of Savings and Retirement at LV=, remarked that inflation fears have been rising since summer with rising prices posing a problem for retired people.

"Those on fixed incomes will see the purchasing power of their incomes fall. Those drawing an income from their pension fund may be forced to withdraw more money from their pension fund than they anticipated and increase the risk of running out of funds in retirement," Bolton said. 

He stated that one of the big issues people now face is how to also protect the future spending power of their savings "being eroded by rising prices."

Offering a solution, Bolton said it could be "smoothed investment funds" that are designed to reduce the volatility of investment markets and produce real returns that over the long-term. 

"The best option is to consult a financial adviser who will be able to identify the most suitable funds," he concluded.

