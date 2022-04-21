iPipeline partners with Cirencester Friendly on protection platform

'Allows more applicants to obtain cover in a shorter time frame'

Hemma Visavadia
1 min read
Cirencester Friendly has partnered with iPipeline to replace its income protection platform with SSG Digital in a bid to evolve its digital services for consumers and advisers.

iPipeline's SSG Digital platform will replace Cirencester Friendly's existing protection platform, with the provider now able to access the technology to input changes at a quicker pace and ultimately provide cover to clients in shorter time frame.

SSG Digital has been designed as an end-to-end service offering agency and commission management alongside underwriting and new business modules.

Ian Teague, UK group managing director at iPipeline explained that Cirencester Friendly understands "just how central their digital capability is to their ongoing success."

"SSG Digital is a flexible componentised platform which enables providers to drive and manage their business without the usual tech constraints," he continued.

"At the heart of the platform, its new business and underwriting modules allow our partners to build the products they want and manage their philosophy in real-time, as the recent impact of Covid-19 highlighted just how crucial this power can be."

David Macgregor, commercial director of Cirencester Friendly, added that the introduction of on-line underwriting via SSG Digital will provide the opportunity for more applicants to obtain income protection cover in a shorter time frame.

"The digital transformation program supported by iPipeline will enable us to further enhance the levels of service to advisers and our members," he said.

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia

