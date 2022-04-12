Government to 'level up' mental health support

The call for evidence forms part of the Government's 10-year mental health plan to level up care, putting mental and physical health as a higher focal point.

As part of the feedback, people who are currently or have been dealing with poor mental health, as well as those working in the healthcare profession, will have until 5 July 2022 to share views on how to evolve these services.

The call for evidence refereces statistics that one in five adults in the UK experienced some form of depression in the first three months of 2021.

In addition, the Government has made £500 million available to continue supporting groups impacted by poor mental health via the Mental Health Recovery Action Plan.

Sajid Javid, Health and Social Care Secretary, explained that the pandemic put "unprecedented pressure" on people across the country: "While we continue to expand and transform our mental health services under the NHS Long Term Plan to meet rising demand, we know we need to go further."

"We all have a role to play in resetting the way we approach mental health, and our new 10-year plan will set an ambitious agenda for where we want the mental health of the nation to be a decade from now."

Gillian Keegan, Minister for Mental Health expressed: "I want anyone who needs mental health services to be able to access them."

"I encourage everyone, especially those who live with a mental health condition, carers and our brilliant workforce, to share their views on how we improve mental health services and reduce disparities across the country," she concluded.