Financial worries worsen as cost-of-living crisis hits UK: LV=

‘Finances of millions of people are being squeezed’

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Some 42% of UK adults expect their finances to worsen over the next three months as the cost-of-living crisis continued to affect the population.

According to the latest LV= Wealth and Wellbeing Monitor, which surveyed 4,000 UK adults in March, 44% of respondents have already seen their finances deteriorate over the past three months, with 58% stating that their total monthly outgoings have increased.

Meanwhile, 23% saw their savings decrease over the period, with the provider noting that financial worries were worst among retired people.

For those in retirement, 65% stated that their supermarket spend has increased and 65% saw their total monthly outgoings rise, with 46% expecting their finances to worsen.

Clive Bolton, managing director of Protection, Savings and Retirement at LV= said that the results of the monitor highlight how the "finances of millions of people are being squeezed by the large rise in the cost of living." 

"Rising inflation and poor returns from cash present a dilemma for people in retirement. They might have to drawdown their savings more quickly than they would want or switch some of their savings into higher-risk assets," he continued.

"As always with retirement planning, consulting a financial adviser about your retirement plans is a good way to understand your retirement options, and how you might ensure your retirement income keeps pace with inflation." 

Hemma Visavadia
