Royal College of Nurses urges Government to extend Covid Life Assurance scheme

The scheme entitled families of nursing staff and others who die from Covid-19 access to financial support in the form of a lump sum payment of £60,000 which was made to their estate, if they meet the qualifying work-related criteria.

However, with the scheme now finished (31 March) staff who die from the virus will not be entitled to a life assurance payment despite ongoing risks to their health at work.

As a result, the RCN has written to Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, calling for an immediate extension to the scheme.

In the letter, RCN general secretary and chief executive Pat Cullen said that hundreds of health and care staff have "lost their life to Covid-19 which they contracted as part of their work on the frontline during the pandemic."

"The overriding principle must be that no member of nursing staff who loses their life this year should be afforded any less respect and family support than one who died in 2020 or 2021," he continued.

Cullen argued that now is not the right time to remove the reassurance as if the worst were to happen to nursing staff delivering frontline care, at least their loved ones would be compensated.

"I urge you to delay the end of the scheme until a time when nursing staff and all health and care workers are assured that their lives are not at such risk from the pandemic," he concluded.