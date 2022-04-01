Royal College of Nurses urges Government to extend Covid Life Assurance scheme

Lump sum payment of £60,000

clock • 1 min read
Royal College of Nurses urges Government to extend Covid Life Assurance scheme

The Royal College of Nurses (RCN) has called on the Government to extend The NHS and Social Care Coronavirus Life Assurance scheme as infection rates continue to rise.

The scheme entitled families of nursing staff and others who die from Covid-19 access to financial support in the form of a lump sum payment of £60,000 which was made to their estate, if they meet the qualifying work-related criteria.

However, with the scheme now finished (31 March) staff who die from the virus will not be entitled to a life assurance payment despite ongoing risks to their health at work.

As a result, the RCN has written to Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, calling for an immediate extension to the scheme.

In the letter, RCN general secretary and chief executive Pat Cullen said that hundreds of health and care staff have "lost their life to Covid-19 which they contracted as part of their work on the frontline during the pandemic."

"The overriding principle must be that no member of nursing staff who loses their life this year should be afforded any less respect and family support than one who died in 2020 or 2021," he continued.

Cullen argued that now is not the right time to remove the reassurance as if the worst were to happen to nursing staff delivering frontline care, at least their loved ones would be compensated.

"I urge you to delay the end of the scheme until a time when nursing staff and all health and care workers are assured that their lives are not at such risk from the pandemic," he concluded.

Topics

Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Bupa strengthens employee early parenthood support with charity partnership

Changing the norm to evolve wellbeing value added services

More on Income Protection

National Friendly expands IP reach with iPipeline partnership
Income Protection

National Friendly expands IP reach with iPipeline partnership

SolutionBuilder

Hemma Visavadia
clock 31 March 2022 • 1 min read
Cirencester Friendly pays 94% of claims in 2021
Insurer

Cirencester Friendly pays 94% of claims in 2021

Totalling £8 million

Hemma Visavadia
clock 30 March 2022 • 1 min read
HM Treasury/Flickr
Individual Protection

Spring Statement 2022: Chancellor rejects calls to delay National Insurance increase

NI thresholds raised by £3,000

Hemma Visavadia
clock 23 March 2022 • 2 min read

Highlights

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?
Regulation

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?

Updated Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook

Tony Müdd
clock 15 March 2022 • 6 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh
Individual Protection

The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh

“Sometimes I can be challenging and quite bold, because I push to do the right thing”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 March 2022 • 9 min read
Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space
Adviser / Broking

Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space

“There is something unifying about seeing other women in the workplace succeed”

Hemma Visavadia
clock 08 March 2022 • 3 min read