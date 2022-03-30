Cirencester Friendly pays 94% of claims in 2021

Totalling £8 million

clock • 1 min read
Cirencester Friendly pays 94% of claims in 2021

Income Protection provider Cirencester Friendly paid 94% of all submitted claims, totalling more than £8 million in 2021.

During the year a total of 1,324 claim applications were made, of which 98.6% were eligible for consideration.

This left 1,305 claims to be considered with 93.6% being paid.

The mutual has maintained a ten-year average of paying out on 94% of income protection claims.

For claims that were declined, the mutual said it was due to some being unable to provide proof of earnings or medical evidence, no loss of earnings or for previously undisclosed pre-existing conditions.

For 37% of all claims, accident or injury was the top reason given, an increase by almost 24% from 2020.

Covid-19 accounted for 13.6% of all claims, resulting in the infectious category being the third-highest reason for claiming, behind muscular skeletal and arthritic related claims.

Some other claim categories listed included mental health, cancer, heart, and circulatory complications.

David Macgregor, commercial director at Cirencester Friendly explained that the mutual has been publishing "detailed and transparent claim statistics for more than 13 years and are justifiably proud of our strong record in this area." 

He added: "We hope that by providing informative data, combined with explanations as to why we unfortunately cannot pay claims in certain circumstances, it will assist advisers in providing confidence to their clients that Cirencester Friendly is committed to providing the best possible outcomes for their members and supporting advisers."

Topics

Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Employees 'boomerang' back to previous employers for better benefits, work culture

RSA updates UK policies to support trans-inclusive workforce

More on Employee Benefits

One in 10 re-evaluating protection premiums due to cost of living: Royal London
Individual Protection

One in 10 re-evaluating protection premiums due to cost of living: Royal London

Reducing or stopping premium payments

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 30 March 2022 • 1 min read
Employees 'boomerang' back to previous employers for better benefits, work culture
Employee Benefits

Employees 'boomerang' back to previous employers for better benefits, work culture

New research shows

Hemma Visavadia
clock 30 March 2022 • 1 min read
Bupa relaunches in-person GP services for businesses
Group Protection

Bupa relaunches in-person GP services for businesses

Mental health "high on the boardroom agenda"

Hemma Visavadia
clock 29 March 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?
Regulation

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?

Updated Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook

Tony Müdd
clock 15 March 2022 • 6 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh
Individual Protection

The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh

“Sometimes I can be challenging and quite bold, because I push to do the right thing”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 March 2022 • 9 min read
Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space
Adviser / Broking

Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space

“There is something unifying about seeing other women in the workplace succeed”

Hemma Visavadia
clock 08 March 2022 • 3 min read