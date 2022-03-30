Cirencester Friendly pays 94% of claims in 2021

During the year a total of 1,324 claim applications were made, of which 98.6% were eligible for consideration.

This left 1,305 claims to be considered with 93.6% being paid.

The mutual has maintained a ten-year average of paying out on 94% of income protection claims.

For claims that were declined, the mutual said it was due to some being unable to provide proof of earnings or medical evidence, no loss of earnings or for previously undisclosed pre-existing conditions.

For 37% of all claims, accident or injury was the top reason given, an increase by almost 24% from 2020.

Covid-19 accounted for 13.6% of all claims, resulting in the infectious category being the third-highest reason for claiming, behind muscular skeletal and arthritic related claims.

Some other claim categories listed included mental health, cancer, heart, and circulatory complications.

David Macgregor, commercial director at Cirencester Friendly explained that the mutual has been publishing "detailed and transparent claim statistics for more than 13 years and are justifiably proud of our strong record in this area."

He added: "We hope that by providing informative data, combined with explanations as to why we unfortunately cannot pay claims in certain circumstances, it will assist advisers in providing confidence to their clients that Cirencester Friendly is committed to providing the best possible outcomes for their members and supporting advisers."