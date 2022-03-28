Wallace Dobbin to step down as chair of The Exeter

After 14 years

The Exeter has announced that its chairman Wallace Dobbin, will retire in June 2022.

Dobbin steps down after 14 years at the helm of the board and 17 with the firm.

The Exeter's Nomination Committee and David Brand, senior independent director, have begun a search for his successor.

Commenting on his departure, Dobbins said that leading The Exeter has been one of the "proudest and most significant achievements of my life, and I feel enormously privileged and honoured to have chaired this great company."

"I know that I am leaving The Exeter in the very capable hands of Isobel Langton, her executive team, and an incredibly strong board. I have absolutely no doubt that the company has a very bright future ahead and that it will continue to provide a first-class service for our members," he added.

Isobel Langton, chief executive at The Exeter, expressed her thanks to Dobbin for his "dedication and inspiration as chair."

"We have seen many changes across our business and the wider industry in recent years, and his leadership has been key in making sure we are best placed to serve the future needs of our members and advisers," she continued. 

"I am hugely grateful for Wallace's support and guidance since I joined The Exeter and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his life."

