Health Shield appoints Jacqui Carr as new CEO

Replaces Courtney Marsh

clock • 1 min read
Health Shield has appointed Jacqui Carr as its new chief executive, succeeding Geoffrey Spencer who has held the role on an interim basis since last year.

Carr is the permanent replacement for Courtney Marsh, who spent 11 years with the firm before stepping down in July 2021.

With prior experience across a number of market sectors, primarily within HR and "change management" positions, and will lead Health Shield through its "next period of business-wide transformation."

Commenting on her new role, Carr said it was "an honour" to be appointed as chief executive of the Friendly Society, which had "a long and enviable history, grounded in its strong mutual ethos; an ethos that is arguably more relevant than ever to our members."

"I'm really excited to be given the opportunity to lead the business, particularly to help engage our amazing workforce in our strategic plans, that will help to meet the ever-evolving needs of the Society's members, guided by our promise to keep businesses and their employees in the best of health," she said.

In addition, Health Shield has announced the appointment of Paul Shires as its new commercial director.

Shires brings over 30 years of financial services experience to the role, having held previous roles such as managing director of UK Healthcare at Westfield Health and head of partnerships at Cigna.

Julie Hansen, chair of Health Shield, said the board is "thrilled" with the appointment of Carr and Shires: "They will both bring superb leadership skills to Health Shield, helping the Society further shape and steer its vision and business plan. Health Shield believes Jacqui will be an outstanding leader."

Hansen added: "I'd like to also take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to Geoff Spencer, our interim CEO, for taking the reins over the last few months while we underwent a rigorous recruitment process."

