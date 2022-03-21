Mortgage Advice Bureau to widen protection panel with LV= offering

The new additions include LV= life insurance, combined life and critical illness cover range with optional Enhanced Children's Cover, which is available individually or as part of a menu plan, and LV= Term and Family Income Benefit.

MAB advisers have previously had access to LV= income protection plans since January 2020.

Alongside protection insurance cover, LV= offers benefits such as free access to legal and counselling advice and LV= Doctor Services via an app-based service including 24/7 remote GP and prescription services and access to physio, mental health and second opinion experts, plus discounted Health MOTs.

Clive Bolton, managing director, Protection, Savings and Retirement at LV= said: "We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with MAB and increase our support for MAB advisers in their protection conversations."

"Our full protection range allows us to help more clients secure quality affordable financial protection and that all important peace of mind, and not just when they claim," he added.

Andy Walton, protection proposition director at MAB welcomed the full LV= protection range to its protection panel: "We can offer our advisers even greater choice and the ability to tailor protection recommendations to the unique individual requirements of their clients," Walton commented.