Mental health services reached historic high in 2021

Further analysis into NHS Digital data showed there were 3.3 million referrals to adult services and over one million referrals of under-18s in England between January and December 2021.

When the Omicron variant hit in December 2021, an additional one million people received specialist treatment for conditions including addiction, anxiety, depression, eating disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder, further highlighting the overall toll of lockdown measures.

In total, specialist mental health care services delivered 1.8 million consultations in December 2021. During the month, 424,963 children and young people (0-18 years) were in contact with mental health services, up 15.7% from December 2019.

For the 19-64 years bracket, 642,303 adults were in contact with mental health services in December 2021 compared to 612,222 for the same period in 2019, a year-on-year increase of 5%.

Meanwhile, appointments attended across mental health, learning disability and autism services grew 14.7% to 1,834,137 when compared with 1,599,584 in December 2019.

Christine Husbands, managing director of RedArc told COVER: "We know the NHS is under pressure and doing its very best to help as many people as possible but employers and insurers are really going to have to pick up the shortfall."

She added that its important that EAPs are not offered as the "only option here too." "Whilst these do provide a level of mental health support they are often a one-size-fits-all approach to the problem for less serious cases and often don't go far enough for more severe anxiety, depression or a number of other conditions," Husbands explained.

Dr Adrian James, president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said that the warning of the long tail of mental ill health caused by the pandemic "has not been heeded".

"Many thousands of people will be left waiting far too long for the treatment they need unless the government wakes-up to the crisis that is engulfing the country," he continued.

James added: "We need a fully funded plan for mental health services, backed by a long-term workforce plan, as the country comes to terms with the biggest hit to its mental health in generations."