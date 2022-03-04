Self-reported symptoms of Long Covid reach 1.5 million

Data published on 3 March shows that around 1.5 million people in private households throughout the UK self-reported symptoms of Long Covid persisting over four weeks to 31 January, a month-on-month increase of 200,000 people.

Cases of self-reported Long Covid symptoms had previously grown month-on-month until October, although there were fluctuations based on how long symptoms have persisted, before slowing and levelling out from November onwards.

Levels of self-reported Long Covid symptoms at the end of January this year show that 2.4% of the total UK population were reporting symptoms, up from 2.1% at the start of the month and 2.0% in December 2020.

Covering the four-week period ending 31 January, the statistics show that of the total number of people recording Long Covid symptoms, 71% (1.1 million) first had (or suspected they had) Covid-19 at least 12 weeks previously, while 45% (685,000) first had the virus, or suspected they had the virus, at least 12 months previously.

For those self-reporting Long Covid symptoms, 281,000 said that these symptoms reduced their ability to carry out daily-to-say tasks ‘a lot', an increase of 15% from 244,000 at the start of the month.

Symptoms of Long Covid were once again most reported among women, within the North-West region of England, working within the healthcare, teaching and social sectors.

However, the most common age group reporting symptoms was those aged 35-49, which had previously been among those aged 50-69.

Fatigue was the most commonly reported symptom (781,000), followed by breathing difficulties (535,000), loss of smell (513,000), loss of taste (389,000) difficulty concentrating or ‘brain fog' (389,000) and muscle ache (366,000).