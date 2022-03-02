DeadHappy secures £11.25M in latest funding round

Venture capital and individual investors

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
DeadHappy secures £11.25M in latest funding round

Life insurance provider DeadHappy has raised $15 million (£11.25m) in equity through its latest funding round.

Previous investors VC Octopus and Headline both returned to reinvest in the latest round, which also included new investors Volution, Verso Capital and Channel 4 Ventures.

Meanwhile, the provider also received backing from over 1,000 individual investors through a crowdfunding campaign via Seedrs.

The provider, which offers term life policies, covering policyholders for five to 10 years with only a year-long fixed rate, stated that the funding will allow it to grow further through building the technology and capabilities of its ‘deathwish' platform, and "continue to reshape how people think about, talk about and plan for death."

DeadHappy has sold over 24,000 life insurance policies since launch and it stated there was an 87% year-on-year increase in consumers searching for ‘deathwishes', with particular growth among consumers aged 55-60 years old.

DeadHappy co-founder, Phil Zeidler, commented: "There's significant momentum behind revolutionising the life insurance space, but there is also a much broader opportunity for our deathwish platform which allows people to plan exactly what they want to happen when they die.

"We're here to help our customers think about how they want to be remembered and enable those wishes to be tied into their life insurance plan, to give it a real meaning."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

COVER Wellbeing 360 Summit: Speaker line-up announced

LifeSearch Awards 2022: Winners revealed!

More on Critical Illness

Phil Deacon: 'Value Add' or 'Must Have'? The right way to talk about claims support
Critical Illness

Phil Deacon: 'Value Add' or 'Must Have'? The right way to talk about claims support

"People live longer lives and the number living with chronic conditions has increased"

Phil Deacon
clock 07 February 2022 • 3 min read
Pandemic caused cancer critical illness claims to drop 24%
Critical Illness

Pandemic caused cancer critical illness claims to drop 24%

Royal London widens calls for self-checking health measures

Hemma Visavadia
clock 03 February 2022 • 1 min read
BIBA manifesto narrows in on support for vulnerable consumers
Individual Protection

BIBA manifesto narrows in on support for vulnerable consumers

Call for IPT to be reduced to 10%

Hemma Visavadia
clock 26 January 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

Insurance & the Equality Act: Why we need to get it right
Adviser / Broking

Insurance & the Equality Act: Why we need to get it right

"D&I is now both a regulatory and ESG issue"

Johnny Timpson OBE
clock 10 February 2022 • 8 min read
Seven Families: Seven years later with Tracey Clarke
Income Protection

Seven Families: Seven years later with Tracey Clarke

“That year was almost a cruel lesson in hindsight”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 February 2022 • 5 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Dr Tarun Gupta
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Dr Tarun Gupta

“Offering a fresh perspective is really important and welcomed”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 February 2022 • 7 min read