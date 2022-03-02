DeadHappy secures £11.25M in latest funding round

Previous investors VC Octopus and Headline both returned to reinvest in the latest round, which also included new investors Volution, Verso Capital and Channel 4 Ventures.

Meanwhile, the provider also received backing from over 1,000 individual investors through a crowdfunding campaign via Seedrs.

The provider, which offers term life policies, covering policyholders for five to 10 years with only a year-long fixed rate, stated that the funding will allow it to grow further through building the technology and capabilities of its ‘deathwish' platform, and "continue to reshape how people think about, talk about and plan for death."

DeadHappy has sold over 24,000 life insurance policies since launch and it stated there was an 87% year-on-year increase in consumers searching for ‘deathwishes', with particular growth among consumers aged 55-60 years old.

DeadHappy co-founder, Phil Zeidler, commented: "There's significant momentum behind revolutionising the life insurance space, but there is also a much broader opportunity for our deathwish platform which allows people to plan exactly what they want to happen when they die.

"We're here to help our customers think about how they want to be remembered and enable those wishes to be tied into their life insurance plan, to give it a real meaning."