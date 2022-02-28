Simply Business partners with RSA on tradespeople cover

The partnership will see RSA join Simply Business's panel of tradespeople insurance providers and offer specific insurance products to customers via its RSA and MORE THAN brand.

Simply Business offers a range of insurance products, including small business health insurance, for SMEs and self-employed people.

Alan Thomas, UK CEO at Simply Business, commented: "It's been an incredibly challenging time for tradespeople. The total loss to self-employed tradespeople from the supply shortages is expected to exceed over £3.5 billion. Simplicity, choice, and value have never been more important for this audience, and we're proud to partner with RSA to further strengthen our offering."



He said that the introduction of the RSA brand to the tradesperson insurance panel represents "an even greater level of choice to our customers as they look to navigate the lasting effects of the pandemic, Brexit, the supply shortages and more."

Rob Flynn, SME director at RSA said the partnership follows the launch of both Shops and Landlord in 2021.

"We will be distributing high quality insurance products, tailored towards tradespeople and homeworkers, via both our RSA and More Than brands. RSA are delighted that our offering will expand the already comprehensive choice that Simply Business customers have," he added.