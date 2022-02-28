Simply Business partners with RSA on tradespeople cover

Products offered via RSA and MORE THAN brand

clock • 1 min read
Simply Business partners with RSA on tradespeople cover

Simply Business has secured a new partnership with general insurer RSA to extend its offering for tradespeople who typically struggle to get cover.

The partnership will see RSA join Simply Business's panel of tradespeople insurance providers and offer specific insurance products to customers via its RSA and MORE THAN brand. 

Simply Business offers a range of insurance products, including small business health insurance, for SMEs and self-employed people.

Alan Thomas, UK CEO at Simply Business, commented: "It's been an incredibly challenging time for tradespeople. The total loss to self-employed tradespeople from the supply shortages is expected to exceed over £3.5 billion. Simplicity, choice, and value have never been more important for this audience, and we're proud to partner with RSA to further strengthen our offering."

He said that the introduction of the RSA brand to the tradesperson insurance panel represents "an even greater level of choice to our customers as they look to navigate the lasting effects of the pandemic, Brexit, the supply shortages and more."

Rob Flynn, SME director at RSA said the partnership follows the launch of both Shops and Landlord in 2021.

"We will be distributing high quality insurance products, tailored towards tradespeople and homeworkers, via both our RSA and More Than brands. RSA are delighted that our offering will expand the already comprehensive choice that Simply Business customers have," he added.

Topics

Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Pandemic drives employers to act on improving staff wellbeing: GRiD

Employers risk losing talent over lack of women's health support: Healix

More on Adviser / Broking

Pandemic drives employers to act on improving staff wellbeing: GRiD
Group Protection

Pandemic drives employers to act on improving staff wellbeing: GRiD

Research among employers and employees

Hemma Visavadia
clock 01 March 2022 • 2 min read
Enduralife partners with Contact State on lead certification
Adviser / Broking

Enduralife partners with Contact State on lead certification

To improve quality of lead generation

Hemma Visavadia
clock 01 March 2022 • 1 min read
Why wellbeing, and why now?
Adviser / Broking

Why wellbeing, and why now?

New eBook

COVER
clock 01 March 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

Insurance & the Equality Act: Why we need to get it right
Adviser / Broking

Insurance & the Equality Act: Why we need to get it right

"D&I is now both a regulatory and ESG issue"

Johnny Timpson OBE
clock 10 February 2022 • 8 min read
Seven Families: Seven years later with Tracey Clarke
Income Protection

Seven Families: Seven years later with Tracey Clarke

“That year was almost a cruel lesson in hindsight”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 February 2022 • 5 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Dr Tarun Gupta
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Dr Tarun Gupta

“Offering a fresh perspective is really important and welcomed”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 February 2022 • 7 min read