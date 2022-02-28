LV= adds ex-FOS chief executive amid board reshuffle

Suzy Neubert and Natalie Ceeney join as NEDs

Following its recent board reshuffling, LV= has appointed Suzy Neubert and Natalie Ceeney as its newest independent non-executive directors (NED) with effect 1 March.

Neubert and Ceeney will join the board and replace David Barral, Alison Hutchinson and Luke Savage who stated their intention to step down earlier this year.

Meanwhile, chair Alan Cook who decided to step down last year after failing to secure a buy-out deal with Bain Capital, has officially been succeeded on an interim basis by Seamus Creedon.

Ceeney was chief executive of the Financial Ombudsman Service between 2010 and 2013 and has held non-executive roles on the boards of FCE Bank plc, Anglian Water Group Ltd, Innovate Finance Ltd and Countrywide plc.

Neubert is currently senior independent director of Witan Investment Trust, a non-executive director of Jupiter Fund Management plc and of ISIO the pensions and actuarial firm.

Her executive roles have included managing director of Equities at Merrill Lynch followed by 14 years as global head of sales and marketing at J O Hambro Capital Management.

Creedon noted that as interim chair his first task in refreshing the board was to bring in new directors who will continue to develop LV= as a growing mutual insurer.

"In Natalie and Suzy we have two highly experienced, independent directors who will bring a wealth of expertise to the board," he said.

Creedon also explained that the process to recruit a permanent chair is "underway" and with the insurer hoping to find "an established chair with extensive commercial and technical knowledge of life insurance or wider financial services and experience of diverse business models."

Commenting on her new role, Ceeney said she looked forward to working with board colleagues to grow and develop LV= as a "sustainable mutual insurer, putting customers at the heart of LV=s future."

