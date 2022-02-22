AIG Life extends premium reduction option for financial hardship

The flexible policy option was originally introduced in April 2020, during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the flexible policy option, customers can request that either their premium, sum assured, or benefit be lowered for six months by self-certifying they are experiencing financial hardship.

The reduction was provided on the basis that the lower insurance cost was still above the group's minimum levels for the cover.

AIG Life stated that under the current economic conditions, which include increased costs of living and energy prices, it will continue to offer the option to existing policyholders.

Since bringing in the option, the provider noted that 85% of policyholders continued to be covered once the option ended, 73% reverted back to original premiums after six months, while 11% kept their cover and reduced insurance amount once the flex period ended.

The option is available to any individual or business protection customer in need of financial support, without the need to provide evidence of financial hardship.

Customers will also be able to avoid paying back the difference in payments when their premiums return to normal.

Debbie Bolton, chief underwriter at AIG Life, explained that the group understands the "valuable role" that protection insurance plays in people's lives and how important it is that they hold onto their cover.

She added: "If something were to happen to them and they no longer have it in place, the financial implications could be much worse for their families and businesses."

"Our policy flex option has already helped other customers in need of support, and we want to help ease the pressure now," Bolton concluded.