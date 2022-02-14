Innovation needed for insurers to stay relevant says industry young blood

A new report by the group, comprised of 40 of the CII's most promising young members, warned that insurance professionals must learn lessons from the pandemic and innovate to ensure the industry can continute to meet customer needs.

The report also called on senior insurance leaders to improve the profession's innovation culture by identifying their own organisation's barriers and take the "relevant" steps to address these issues.

It also urged insurance leaders to communicate an understanding of innovation that shifts the focus from improving current operations to addressing the changes needed as well as promote ways in which innovation is can be achieved more effectively.

Matthew Connell, director of policy and public affairs at the CII, explained that a combination of weak innovative culture, "fear of failure and a predominant focus of improving current ways of working," will limit the profession's ability to address needs.

"Professions that fail to innovate at best plateau. In this digital age, we all must understand what engages and empowers consumers to take action to mitigate the risks they face through insurance products if we are to remain a modern, relevant and able to meet the diverse needs of the public," he concluded.