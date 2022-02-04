Georgia d'Esterre joins Guardian as new head of marketing

Brings 19 years' experience to the role

Georgia d'Esterre joins Guardian as new head of marketing

Guardian has announced that Georgia d’Esterre will take on the role as the new head of marketing for the challenger insurer.

Reporting to marketing and proposition director, Jacqui Gillies, d'Esterre has responsibility for the protection challenger's intermediary marketing. She replaces Rachael Welsh, who left Guardian to join Bequest in December last year.

d'Esterre brings over 19 years of marketing experience in financial services and is joining Guardian after four years at Holloway Friendly.

Prior to Holloway Friendly, she spent over 12 years at AXA, working her way up to the role of head of marketing for AXA Life Invest.

She is also a member of the Women in Protection network and was asked in December to join its executive committee.

"Georgia will be building on the great work we've done so far, challenging the market and working with advisers to promote the benefits of our high quality, award-winning proposition," Gillies commented.

"She's joining at a busy time - we've seen incredible growth over the past year and look forward to protecting even more families who need cover during 2022."

