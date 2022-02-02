Neilson FS partners with Post Office on life insurance offering

Currently the Post Office offers two main insurance products, Post Office Life Insurance, and Post Office Over 50s Life Cover, and the partnership will see NFS support the delivery of these policies.

Addressing the launch of the new arrangement, Rob Clarkson, UK managing director of NFS, told COVER that the new deal reflects the group's "growing ambitions within the UK affinity and partnerships space."

It follows a similar partnership NFS struck with GoCompare life insurance in 2020, whereby the group offered protection via its panel of 14 brands, which includes major insurers such as Aegon, AIG Life, Canada Life, HSBC Life, Legal & General, Royal London and Scottish Widows.

"We are looking forward to helping more Post Office customers access valuable life insurance policies and additional healthcare services which have been embedded into their new suite of products," Clarkson commented.

Ed Dutton, product portfolio director for financial services of Post Office, stated that the new partnership will allow the company to deliver "simple, straightforward cover to our customers, for excellent value."