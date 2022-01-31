Legal & General director of intermediary takes new role

Brown, who succeeds Claire Singleton after 10 years at the helm, will take over on 28 February 2022.

Singleton, meanwhile, will step down from her role on the board of the Equity Release Council and will return to a group general counsel position.

Craig joined L&G in 2012 and has held several senior commercial and operational roles during that time, most recently leading the distribution of protection products via intermediaries.

In this role he has established a team and strengthened relationships across the intermediary channel, which comprises of over 19,000 firms.

Brown also held prior roles at Aviva and Lloyds Banking Group.

When Brown moves to his new role, Julie Godley will take up the position of director of intermediary on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is announced.

"I think there is a huge opportunity with the growing relevance of property to people's long-term planning, to move later life lending into the mainstream - and I believe Legal & General can play a key role in leading this transition," Brown commented.