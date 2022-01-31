Legal & General director of intermediary takes new role

CEO of the L&G Home Finance

clock • 1 min read
Legal & General director of intermediary takes new role

Legal & General has announced that Craig Brown, currently the director of intermediary for Insurance will take a new role as chief executive of the group’s home finance division.

Brown, who succeeds Claire Singleton after 10 years at the helm, will take over on 28 February 2022.

Singleton, meanwhile, will step down from her role on the board of the Equity Release Council and will return to a group general counsel position.

Craig joined L&G in 2012 and has held several senior commercial and operational roles during that time, most recently leading the distribution of protection products via intermediaries.

In this role he has established a team and strengthened relationships across the intermediary channel, which comprises of over 19,000 firms.

Brown also held prior roles at Aviva and Lloyds Banking Group.

When Brown moves to his new role, Julie Godley will take up the position of director of intermediary on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is announced.

"I think there is a huge opportunity with the growing relevance of property to people's long-term planning, to move later life lending into the mainstream - and I believe Legal & General can play a key role in leading this transition," Brown commented.

Topics

Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Openwork Partnership appoints new propositions director

Sesame Network expands technology offering with Smartr365 partnership

More on Adviser / Broking

Sesame Network expands technology offering with Smartr365 partnership
Technology

Sesame Network expands technology offering with Smartr365 partnership

Support advisers across mortgages, protection and insurance platforms

Hemma Visavadia
clock 01 February 2022 • 1 min read
The Practical Protection Podcast: Routes to Insurance
Adviser / Broking

The Practical Protection Podcast: Routes to Insurance

Mental Health in Life Insurance week

The Practical Protection Podcast
clock 01 February 2022 • 1 min read
The Practical Protection Podcast: Needing Insurance
Individual Protection

The Practical Protection Podcast: Needing Insurance

Mental Health in Life Insurance week

The Practical Protection Podcast
clock 31 January 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate

“It all comes back to those real life stories that get shared”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 January 2022 • 7 min read
Blue Monday and beyond: The whole wellbeing proposition
Individual Protection

Blue Monday and beyond: The whole wellbeing proposition

Latest COVER webinar

COVER
clock 04 January 2022 • 1 min read
The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021
Adviser / Broking

The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021

The most-read news stories of last year

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 04 January 2022 • 6 min read