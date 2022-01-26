BIBA manifesto narrows in on support for vulnerable consumers

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) has unveiled its 2022 manifesto which aims to focus on helping vulnerable consumers access insurance.

Within the manifesto, the trade body said it wants to make "greater efforts" to promote the importance of the protection afforded by general insurance to the public and the benefits of seeking advice from a regulated insurance broker.

Furthermore, the organisation has called for the "extensive" Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) to be reduced to 10% from 12% in the next Budget.

Regulation was also a theme running through the manifesto, with the group calling for a rethink of how the regulator approaches supervision and an examination of how BIBA, the government and the regulator can work together to manage risk "effectively and fairly".

Graeme Trudgill, BIBA's executive director, said the group aims to help brokers keep on top of changing risk with "ongoing support, good practice guidance and new publications on trade credit, cyber, claims, sustainability and underinsurance." 

BIBA's chair, Jonathan Evans added: "This manifesto is ambitious and clearly highlights the wide range of risks faced in everyday life. 

"Across almost all sections we will be seeking a fairer and more appropriate approach to the regulation of insurance brokers. Now the hard work begins to deliver on the 25 commitments and 52 calls for action to help members and their customers."

