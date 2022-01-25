Working To Wellbeing launches new Long Covid helpline

Supporting employee wellbeing

Working To Wellbeing launches new Long Covid helpline

Working To Wellbeing has launched a new Line Manager helpline, with an initial focus on supporting employees with Long Covid.

The telephone-based helpline will enable line managers to talk through their concerns and worries, as well as obtain guidance on how to help team members who may be experiencing the wide-ranging symptoms of Long Covid. Alongside the helpline is a webinar for all line managers and the wider workforce to explain the purpose of the service and address some of the initial queries. These queries range from what a return-to-work programme might look like, to what reasonable adjustments would be...

Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
