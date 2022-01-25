Working To Wellbeing launches new Long Covid helpline

Working To Wellbeing has launched a new Line Manager helpline, with an initial focus on supporting employees with Long Covid.
The telephone-based helpline will enable line managers to talk through their concerns and worries, as well as obtain guidance on how to help team members who may be experiencing the wide-ranging symptoms of Long Covid. Alongside the helpline is a webinar for all line managers and the wider workforce to explain the purpose of the service and address some of the initial queries. These queries range from what a return-to-work programme might look like, to what reasonable adjustments would be...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.