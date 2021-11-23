British Friendly taps Alex Yates as head of underwriting

Joins from The Exeter

John Brazier
1 min read
British Friendly has announced the appointment of Alex Yates as its new head of underwriting, alongside two other senior hires.

Yates previously was underwriting team manager at The Exeter, a role he held for two years, supporting its income protection and Real Life propositions.

He also held prior roles with LV= on its underwriting development and strategy, with a focus on underwriting data and automation.

Charlene Harvey has also joined the mutual society as product and customer journey manager, having spent 10 years with LV=, most recently within the product and proposition team.

Both Yates and Harvey will report to British Friendly's director of proposition, Claire Kelly, who commented: "We are delighted that Alex and Charlene have joined. They will both play a pivotal role in developing our new business proposition, with a focus on driving innovation, inclusivity and making us easy to interact with for advisers and members alike."

Meanwhile, British Friendly has also appointed Claire May as a key account manager within its sales team. May has over 15 years of intermediary and provider experience, having previously worked at FriendsLife, Aviva and, most recently, Openwork.

John Brazier
