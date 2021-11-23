British Friendly taps Alex Yates as head of underwriting

Yates previously was underwriting team manager at The Exeter, a role he held for two years, supporting its income protection and Real Life propositions.

He also held prior roles with LV= on its underwriting development and strategy, with a focus on underwriting data and automation.

Charlene Harvey has also joined the mutual society as product and customer journey manager, having spent 10 years with LV=, most recently within the product and proposition team.

Both Yates and Harvey will report to British Friendly's director of proposition, Claire Kelly, who commented: "We are delighted that Alex and Charlene have joined. They will both play a pivotal role in developing our new business proposition, with a focus on driving innovation, inclusivity and making us easy to interact with for advisers and members alike."

Meanwhile, British Friendly has also appointed Claire May as a key account manager within its sales team. May has over 15 years of intermediary and provider experience, having previously worked at FriendsLife, Aviva and, most recently, Openwork.