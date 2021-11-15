Bain Capital aims for 2 million LV= policyholders

“Long-term commitment to LV= members”

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Bain Capital has detailed key objectives as part of its long-term growth strategy for LV= including increased policy sales and pay outs.

Bain Capital stated that it is "committed to the long-term growth and success of LV=" as its contentious acquisition bid heads towards member voting on 10 December.

As part of its investment in the insurer, Bain Capital detailed several key objectives for the firm, including the growth of policyholders from 1.2 million to 2 million, reclaiming its position as a "top 3 provider of life insurance products", and extending the footprint of LV='s equity release product.

In terms of benefits to LV= members, Bain Capital reiterated the possible £212 million pay out shared between 1.1 million policyholders should the deal be completed, as well as £264m to fund the liabilities of two With-profits Fund staff defined benefit pension scheme.  

Bain Capital stated that no new debt will be added as part of the deal and LV= will reduce its debt level "at the first available call date" following the demutualisation.

 It will also make a £160m investment in LV='s IT infrastructure to modenise technology, business operational improvements, product development and customer service funded from operating cashflows.

Matt Popoli, a managing director at Bain Capital, said: "Our proposed investment maintains an independent LV=, and is predicated on LV='s inherent significance, its heritage and brand.

"To be sustainable and achieve long-term success, LV= needs capital to address its heavy debt pile, fund its pension liabilities and invest for growth. With-profits members should not bear the burden of this investment.

"As a result of the transaction, LV= will be strengthened with access to more capital and structured with less debt."

John Brazier
