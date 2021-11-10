ABI announces new independent chair and director general appointments

Baroness Nicky Morgan is to become the first independent chair of the Association in a newly defined role, taking over from Jon Dye who is stepping down having served as ABI chair since July 2019. She previously served as Secretary of State for Education from 2014 to 2016 and Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport from 2019 to 2020, and was the MP for Loughborough between 2010 and 2019.

The independent chair will chair the ABI board and the new Reputation and Customers Committee.

Baroness Morgan commented: "The insurance and long-term savings industry is one of the UK's biggest global success stories. There are many challenges and opportunities facing the sector ranging from customer trust to supporting the transition to Net Zero.

"The ABI has an excellent reputation and I'm excited to take on this new role as the ABI's first independent chair at this crucial time."

Hannah Gurga will become the new director general of the ABI, effective early next year. Gurga joins the association from UK Finance where she is managing director for Digital, Technology & Cyber and chief of staff, having held previous roles at the London Stock Exchange Group, ICAP and HM Treasury, alongside other Government roles.

She replaces Huw Evans, who announced in May that he is stepping down from the role in December to join KPMG as a partner in 2022.

Gurga said: "The ABI is globally recognised as a leading advocate for the insurance and long-term savings industry, and I am committed to building on its reputation to ensure we help members deliver the best outcomes for their customers.

"The external environment in which we're operating is changing rapidly and it is vital that the ABI delivers across issues as varied as climate change, diversity and inclusion, resilience and the digital and data revolution. I look forward to working with members, colleagues, government and regulators to enhance our industry's reputation and impact."

In addition, Baroness Dianne Hayter will join as an independent non-executive director and become the senior independent director on the ABI board.

The ABI stated the two new board roles have been introduced as part of reforms announced earlier this year to "bring fresh external perspectives, enrich diversity of experience and reinforce strong governance."

Barry O'Dwyer, ABI president and group chief executive of Royal London, commented: "I am pleased to announce such strong changes to the ABI's executive leadership and board providing a wealth of experience from inside and outside of financial services.

"I would also like to thank Huw Evans for such formidable leadership during a decade of great change for our industry."