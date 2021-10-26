CII gender pay gaps lags behind UK average

Also reports ethnicity pay gap

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has reported a reduction in its gender pay gap, although behind the UK average, as well as its ethnicity pay gap.

Figures from the CII showed that median gender pay gap and gender pension gap both fell over the last 12 months.

It reported a median gender pay gap of 10.06% in 2021, compared with 13.94% in 2020, while it reported a median gender pension gap of 10.66% in 2021, down from 11.16% in 2020.

The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show the UK average gender pay gap stands at 7.9% among full-time employees as of April this year.

The CII's mean gender pay gap was reported as 14.81% in 2021, down from 16.25% the previous year, while the mean pension gap is 7.35% in 2021 compared to 17.37% in 2020.

For the first time, the CII reported its median ethnicity pay gap and its mean ethnicity pay gap, which stood at 14.1% and 25.43% respectively in 2021.

Meanwhile, the CII noted that a larger proportion of male employees (35%) make a personal contribution to their pension than female employees (33%), although the proportion of females making a personal contribution has increased by 5% since 2020.

Sian Fisher, chief executive of the CII, commented: "The CII is committed to being diverse and inclusive, plus reducing the gender pay, pension gap and ethnicity pay gap.

"It is vital we continue to improve our understanding of the nature of the pay gaps and master the tools that can help us take the necessary steps to tackle the pay, pension, wealth, and opportunity gaps that exists between the genders and different ethnic groups.

"I am proud of the steps we continue to take to tackle gender and ethnicity pay issues and particularly the improvements made. We continue to work on reducing the gender pay, pension and ethnicity pay gap and recognise the challenge of making further improvements next year."

