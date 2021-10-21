Bupa commits to Net Zero by 2040

The healthcare and health insurance provider stated it has set "science-based targets" which are aligned to keep global warming to no more than 1.5°C, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to ensure it makes "transformational progress" before the end of the decade.

Bupa has set its Net Zero target across its global healthcare operations and value chain, including its investment portfolio. As part of its commitment, the firm is targeting a reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 46.2% by 2030 from a 2019 base year.

This is followed by a reduction in absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, insurance underwriting, business travel, downstream transportation and distribution by 63% by 2034 from a 2019 base year.

Its decarbonisation roadmap includes greater investment in renewable energy, creating more sustainable buildings, digitalising healthcare treatments, enabling suppliers and healthcare providers to decarbonise and decarbonising its technology operations, as well as promoting the role of climate change on personal health.

Bupa has also joined the UN's Race to Zero campaign with initiative partner, Health Care Without Harm. According to Health Care Without Harm, healthcare's global climate footprint is equivalent to 4.4% of global net emissions.

Bupa Group chief executive, Iñaki Ereño, said: "People's health and the health of the planet are intrinsically linked, and the latest science has made it clear that decisive action must be taken to avoid the most significant impacts of climate change.

"We understand that delivering healthcare has an environmental impact driven by the sector's carbon contribution. That's why we are accelerating our work to significantly reduce our own impact. We also have the opportunity, and the responsibility, to improve understanding about how human health is impacted by the environment, and we will use our global position to educate and advocate for both healthy people and a healthy planet".