CII launches consultation to update 2016 manifesto

The professional body stated that the 'Shaping the Future Together' consultation outlines possible proposals for how the CII will work to raise public trust in the insurance and personal finance profession.

The proposals include:

Making the qualification framework and learning provision more user-friendly, accessible, and capable of meeting the future learning needs of all students.

Giving members more flexibility to achieve the professional body's Chartered and Fellow designation, so qualifications and experience are no longer the only route.

Replacing the current membership model with three levels of membership: Member, Chartered Member and Fellow.

Exploring a possible requirement for a statement of professional standing for insurance professionals.

Exploring possible amendments to the CII's governance structure to provide greater clarity and cost efficiency.

Dr Helen Phillips, chair of the CII, commented: "The Shaping the Future Together consultation gives members a great opportunity to have their say on how we ensure the CII can best inspire public trust and confidence in our family of professions by working with members' to meet their needs and expectations as well as exploring how the CII's current governance structure works and how it could evolve.

"We welcome feedback from all our members and, as a board, we will listen carefully to the responses. They will help inform how we shape our strategy for the next five years, and ensure we are fit for the future."

The consultation is open to members and key stakeholders until 17 December and the CII stated it will share the findings and how it will impact its strategy next year.

In response to the CII's announcement, Sarah Lord, president of the Personal Finance Society, welcomed the consultation but noted that "the PFS Board regrets that the CII did not engage with the PFS Board collectively on the drafting of the consultation document and the CII did not bring the document to the PFS Board for input."

"The PFS Board is disappointed that over the last few years the CII's education offering, including the qualification framework and pathways has not kept pace with the needs of the profession and welcomes the opportunity for PFS members to input their views on improvements now necessary," said Lord.

"The PFS Board believes in the light of the CII Board's attempt to deregister the company that the status quo is no longer an option and welcomes the implicit recognition of this in the consultation document. We encourage all members to contribute their views on the relationship of the PFS and the CII by responding to the consultation."